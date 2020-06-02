Republican Yvette Herrell to face Rep. Xochitl Torres Small in New Mexico House rematch

Republican Yvette Herrell won the GOP primary in New Mexico’s 2nd District, setting up a high-stakes battle with first-term Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.).

Herrell, a member of the state House, beat her nearest opponent by over 12 points with 72 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press, and will face Torres for the second time.

Republicans are eager to flip the rural district after Small, one of the first Native American woman in Congress, beat Herrell by under 2 points in 2018.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up.”