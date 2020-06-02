Democrat Paulette Jordan to face incumbent Jim Risch in Idaho Senate race

Former Idaho state Rep. Paulette Jordan prevailed in the state's Democratic primary and will face Sen. Jim Risch James (Jim) Elroy RischHillicon Valley: Lawmakers demand answers on Chinese COVID hacks | Biden re-ups criticism of Amazon | House Dem bill seeks to limit microtargeting Senate panel approves Trump nominee under investigation Hillicon Valley: Trump threatens Michigan, Nevada over mail-in voting | Officials call for broadband expansion during pandemic | Democrats call for investigation into Uber-Grubhub deal MORE (R-Idaho) in the fall.

Risch, who was unopposed in the Republican primary, will be the heavy favorite in November in the deep-red state. Risch easily won a second term in 2014 with 65 percent of the vote.

Jordan, who unsuccessfully run for Idaho governor in 2018, defeated Democratic rival Jim Vandermaas in the Democratic primary Tuesday. She led with 86 percent of the vote after 47 percent of precincts had reported, according to the Associated Press.