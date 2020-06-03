Democrat Frank Mrvan and Republican Mark Leyva to face off in Indiana House race

Indiana Democrat Frank Mrvan and Republican Mark Leyva won their House primaries in Indiana’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday and will face off against each other to replace retiring Rep. Pete Visclosky (D).

Mrvan, the North Township trustee, defeated his nearest challenger by over 4 points with 76 percent of precincts reporting, while Leyva, a carpenter and former teacher, trounced his nearest competitor by over 12 points.

The general election is not anticipated to be particularly competitive – Visclosky won reelection in 2018 by over 30 points.