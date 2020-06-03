Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks to face Democrat Rita Hart in open House race in Iowa

Iowa Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks will face Democrat Rita Hart in the race to replace retiring Rep. Dave Loebsack David (Dave) Wayne LoebsackKey races to watch in Tuesday's primaries House Democrats make initial ad buys in battleground states Iowa Democrat tops Ernst in early fundraising report MORE (D-Iowa) in the state's 2nd District.

Miller-Meeks lost to Loebsack three times before winning state office. She prevailed in her crowded Republican primary, winning 48 percent of the vote after 99 percent of precincts had reported.

Hart, a former state senator, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

The seat is rated as a "toss-up" by The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan political handicapper. President Trump won the district in 2016 by 4 points.

Loebsack will retire after serving seven terms in Congress.