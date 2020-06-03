Gianforte wins Montana gubernatorial primary

Rep. Greg Gianforte Gregory Richard GianforteKey races to watch in Tuesday's primaries Lawmakers question why dead people are getting coronavirus checks Coronavirus response could be key factor in tight governor's races MORE (R-Mont.) won the GOP primary in Montana’s gubernatorial race on Tuesday, setting the stage for what is expected to be a hard-fought battle to lead the state.

Gianforte beat out Tim Fox, his nearest competitor, by about 26 points with over 81 percent of precincts reporting. He is set to face off against Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney (D), who won his primary race by about 11 points.

The Montana Republican was elected to the state's at-large congressional seat during a special election to replace then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Ryan Keith ZinkeTrump official violated ethics rules in seeking EPA job for relative, watchdog finds Killing bear cubs and wolf pups in their dens on National Park Service lands in Alaska is wrong Overnight Energy: Biden campaign says he would revoke Keystone XL permit | EPA emails reveal talks between Trump officials, chemical group before 2017 settlement | Tensions emerge on Natural Resources panel over virtual meetings MORE in 2017. Gianforte opted to pursue higher office last year.

Gianforte and Cooney will run to replace Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockFive things to watch in Tuesday's primaries The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden addresses protests over George Floyd's death The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump tweets as tensions escalate across US MORE (D), who is term-limited and running for the Senate. The Cook Political Report rates the Montana race as a "toss up."