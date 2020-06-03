Kathleen Williams, Matt Rosendale to face off for Montana House seat

Democrat Kathleen Williams and Republican Matt Rosendale won their primaries Tuesday night to face off for Montana’s at-large House seat.

Williams, who lost her bid for the seat in 2018, beat her nearest challenger by about 80 points, while Rosendale, who lost his Senate bid two years ago, won by about 15 points.

Williams and Rosendale will run for the seat being vacated by Rep. Greg Gianforte Gregory Richard GianforteKey races to watch in Tuesday's primaries Lawmakers question why dead people are getting coronavirus checks Coronavirus response could be key factor in tight governor's races MORE (R), who is running for governor.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as “Likely Republican.”