Fitzpatrick to face Democrat Christina Finello in key Pennsylvania House race

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickKey races to watch in Tuesday's primaries Expanding tax credit for businesses retaining workers gains bipartisan support Gun control group rolls out House endorsements MORE (R-Penn.) is set to face off against Democrat Christina Finello in Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District later this year.

Fitzpatrick won his primary by over 13 points on Tuesday with nearly all precincts reporting. Finello, the deputy director of the Bucks County Department of Housing and Human Services, trounced her competition by nearly 55 points.

Fitzpatrick, who was first elected to the House in 2016, is a top target for Democrats after hanging on to his Philadelphia-area seat in 2018 by less than 3 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finello has cast herself as an ally of everyday Americans.

“The middle-and-working class people of our country will be my priority,” she tweeted after her primary victory.

Thank you to the voters of Bucks and Montgomery Counties for their desire for positive, impactful change. As your Congresswoman, it is simple: the interests of our district will always come first. The middle-and-working class people of our country will be my priority. pic.twitter.com/LQzRianEzF — Christina Finello (@FinelloForPA) June 3, 2020

The Cook Political Report rates the race as “Lean Republican.”