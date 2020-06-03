Poll: Trump and Biden neck and neck in six crucial swing states

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says inviting Russia to G7 'a question of common sense' Pentagon chief does not support invoking Insurrection Act Dershowitz: Does President Trump have power to declare martial law? MORE and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Majority 'sympathetic' to protesters, disapprove of Trump's response In a year like no other, we'll hold the election of our lifetime The Hill's Morning Report - Protesters' defiance met with calls to listen MORE are neck and neck in battleground states won by Trump in 2016, according to a new Change Research poll.

Forty-eight percent of likely Florida voters said they supported the former vice president, while 45 percent said the same about Trump, according to results from the left-leaning polling group.

In Arizona, Trump led by 1 point, with 45 percent support. Biden led in North Carolina with 46 percent support, and Trump trailed by just 1 point.

Meanwhile, in Michigan, only 2 points separated the men, with Biden holding 48 percent support and Trump holding 46 percent support. Trump held his biggest lead in the poll in Pennsylvania, leading by 4 points at 50 percent support. The two men tied at 45 percent support in Wisconsin.

The same survey showed Biden with a national lead of 48 percent support to Trump's 41 percent.

The poll comes roughly five months before Trump and Biden go head-to-head at the ballot box in November's general election.

A number of polls have recently shown Trump's national approval rating slipping amid the coronavirus pandemic. The RealClearPolitics polling average has the president's approval rating at 43.6, while his disapproval rating sits at 54.2 percent.

The Change Research survey was conducted May 29-31 among likely voters in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The margin of error is plus or minus 1.56 percentage points.

The firm's national survey was also conducted from May 29 to 31 among 1,457 likely voters. The margin of error for that survey is plus or minus 2.57 percentage points.