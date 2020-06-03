Republican Lisa Scheller wins primary to take on Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild

Republican Lisa Scheller won the GOP primary to take on Rep. Susan Wild Susan WildKey races to watch in Tuesday's primaries Democrats press OSHA official on issuing an Emergency Temporary Standard Gun control group rolls out House endorsements MORE (D) in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District.

Scheller, a former Lehigh County commissioner, defeated Dean Browning in the primary by just more than 3.5 points with all precincts reporting. The Associated Press was not able to call the race until Wednesday.

Wild, whose district lies in eastern Pennsylvania, flipped the seat in 2018 by about 10 points.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Democratic.”