Quinnipiac poll shows Trump, Biden neck-and-neck in Texas

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says inviting Russia to G7 'a question of common sense' Pentagon chief does not support invoking Insurrection Act Dershowitz: Does President Trump have power to declare martial law? MORE and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Majority 'sympathetic' to protesters, disapprove of Trump's response In a year like no other, we'll hold the election of our lifetime The Hill's Morning Report - Protesters' defiance met with calls to listen MORE are running neck-and-neck in Texas, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday, suggesting that the longtime Republican stronghold may be in play in 2020.

The poll shows Trump with a narrow, 1-point lead over presumptive Democratic nominee Biden — 44 percent to 43 percent, well within the survey’s 2.9 percentage-point margin of error.

Among voters from their respective parties, Biden has a slight edge. Ninety percent of Democrats said they would vote for the former vice president in November, while 87 percent of Republicans said they plan to cast their ballots for Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another positive sign for Biden, independents said they favor him over Trump, 45 percent to 36 percent, according to the Quinnipiac poll.

Texas voters are largely split on who would do a better job responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Forty-seven percent chose Biden, while 45 percent chose Trump. That’s still within the poll’s margin of error, however.

"Too tight to tell in Texas,” said Tim Malloy, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University. “As the country confronts chaos and COVID-19, perhaps one of the most important states of all is a toss-up.”

In terms of overall favorability, Biden and Trump are also just about tied – and neither is above water. Biden netted a -7 percentage-point favorability rating, while Trump netted -8 percentage points, according to the poll.

The tight nature of the race in Texas suggests that the traditionally deep-red state may be within reach for Democrats. Republicans have won every presidential election in Texas since 1980, and Trump carried the state by 9 points in 2016.

But an influx of new residents and a growing Latino population has buoyed Democrats’ hopes of winning statewide in Texas in 2020. The party is also contesting several GOP-held House seats and a Senate seat this year, and is angling to make gains in the state House.

The Quinnipiac University poll is based on interviews with 1,166 self-identified registered voters in Texas. The survey was conducted from May 28-June 1.

--This report was updated at 2:37 p.m.