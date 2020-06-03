Biden opens widest lead over Trump in online betting markets

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Majority 'sympathetic' to protesters, disapprove of Trump's response In a year like no other, we'll hold the election of our lifetime The Hill's Morning Report - Protesters' defiance met with calls to listen MORE has opened up his widest lead yet over President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says inviting Russia to G7 'a question of common sense' Pentagon chief does not support invoking Insurrection Act Dershowitz: Does President Trump have power to declare martial law? MORE in two top online betting markets.

Biden is now favored to win the 2020 election on both PredictIt and Smarkets, two of the highest-trafficked online betting sites based in the U.K. and New Zealand, respectively. Biden is favored 53 percent to Trump's 47 percent on PredictIt and sits at 50 percent to Trump's 43 percent on Smarkets.

The new standing represents a surge for Biden, who sat behind Trump on both platforms as recently as last week, according to CNBC.

His rise comes as cities around the country have been engulfed by protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody. Biden's lead on both sites is now the highest it's been since March, when he became the presumptive Democratic nominee.

“Nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing and Trump’s response have seemingly had wide-reaching consequences for the 2020 election,” a political analyst with Smarkets told CNBC.

Betting markets received a massive shock in 2016 with Trump's defeat of Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump, Biden battle to shape opinion on scenes of unrest Sessions accepts 'Fox News Sunday' invitation to debate, Tuberville declines The Memo: Trump lags in polls as crises press MORE, the Democratic nominee, who was widely favored to win in both conventional polling and on online betting sites. One betting site, PaddyPower, even began paying out winnings to bettors who wagered Clinton would win in October, a month before her defeat.

Biden currently has an 8-point lead over Trump in a RealClearPolitics average of polls.

A poll released Wednesday found the former vice president and Trump within just a few percentage points of each other in several key battleground states, including Florida, Arizona and Michigan, all seen as key to the president's reelection chances.