The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden on the cusp of formally grasping the Democratic nomination

Last night’s primary contests put former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Majority 'sympathetic' to protesters, disapprove of Trump's response In a year like no other, we'll hold the election of our lifetime The Hill's Morning Report - Protesters' defiance met with calls to listen MORE on the brink of formally grasping the Democratic presidential nomination. More than 400 delegates were at stake last night in seven states and Washington, D.C. Biden has garnered just more than 1,910 delegates, according to independent counts after his primary sweep on Tuesday night. He needs a total of 1,991 delegates to formally clinch the nomination.

The primary day was one of the biggest since Super Tuesday due to the postponement of a number of contests, including Indiana, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Maryland. The next round of primaries is set for June 9 when West Virginia and Georgia hold their contests, which could propel Biden past the nomination threshold.

Biden’s victories on Tuesday came hours after he traveled for the first time in months to deliver a speech in Wilmington, Del., on the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

Meanwhile, voters also took part in a number of state and congressional primaries, many of which could determine the makeup of the House and the Senate next year. Republican Congressman Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingTrump congratulates Steve King challenger on GOP primary win The Hill's Morning Report - Protesters' defiance met with calls to listen Longtime GOP Rep. Steve King defeated in Iowa primary MORE lost his race in Iowa’s 4th district, marking an end to his nearly 20-year run in the House. King had long faced controversy over his past comments on race and immigration. In Iowa’s Senate race, Democrat Theresa Greenfield easily won her primary, paving the way to face off against incumbent GOP Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstThe Hill's Morning Report - Protesters' defiance met with calls to listen Greenfield wins Senate Democratic primary in Iowa The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump and Biden battle over law enforcement MORE in November.

Democrats are also looking toward Montana in their quest to take back the Senate after the state’s Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockGianforte wins Montana gubernatorial primary Daines wins GOP Senate primary in Montana Bullock wins Senate primary in Montana MORE (D) won his primary. He will face incumbent Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesDaines wins GOP Senate primary in Montana Bullock wins Senate primary in Montana Five things to watch in Tuesday's primaries MORE (R) in November.

Meanwhile, in New Mexico, Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Luján and Republican Mark Ronchetti are gearing up to face each other in that state’s Senate race to replace retiring Sen. Tom Udall Thomas (Tom) Stewart UdallDemocrat Teresa Leger Fernandez defeats Valerie Plame in New Mexico primary Republican Mark Ronchetti to face Rep. Ben Ray Lujan in New Mexico Senate race Key races to watch in Tuesday's primaries MORE (D-N.M.). And in the race for Luján’s seat in New Mexico’s third congressional district, Democratic attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez defeated former CIA operative Valerie Plame.

However, one of the most talked about victories of the night took place in Ferguson, Mo., where Ella Jones became the first African American to be elected mayor of the city.

“It’s just our time,” Jones, 65, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “It’s just my time to do right by the people.”

This isn’t the first time Jones has made history in the city. Jones became the first black woman elected to the city council in Ferguson in 2015.

Her victory comes as thousands of Americans protest racism and police brutality amid Floyd’s death last week.

--Julia Manchester

Former President Obama will speak publicly Wednesday about police brutality and the criminal justice system in the wake of nationwide protests of the police killing of George Floyd tonight at 5 p.m. The remarks will be his first on-camera comments about Floyd’s death and the demonstrations throughout the nation. Amie Parnes reports.

Trump and Biden are fighting to shape public perception around the protests convulsing the country, a high-stakes battle that comes as the nation is gripped by largely peaceful protests mixed with disturbing scenes of chaos. Jonathan Easley and Amie report.

Trump on Wednesday tore into Biden over his work on a 1994 crime bill during his tenure in the Senate, accusing him of setting black Americans back “big time.” Max Greenwood reports.

Charlie Gerow: In a year like no other, we’ll hold the election of our lifetime

Steve Israel: The future generations of America will lead better than this president

MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY - NATIONAL

Biden: 52 percent (+2)

Trump: 41 percent (+/-0)

CNBC/CHANGE RESEARCH – FLORIDA

Biden: 48 percent

Trump: 45 percent

CNBC/CHANGE RESEARCH – ARIZONA

Trump: 45 percent

Biden: 44 percent

CNBC/CHANGE RESEARCH – MICHIGAN

Biden: 48 percent

Trump: 46 percent

CNBC/CHANGE RESEARCH – NORTH CAROLINA

Biden: 46 percent

Trump: 45 percent

CNBC/CHANGE RESEARCH – PENNSYLVANIA

Trump: 50 percent

Biden: 46 percent

CNBC/CHANGE RESEARCH – WISCONSIN

Biden: 45 percent

Trump: 45 percent

QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY – TEXAS

Trump: 44 percent

Biden: 43 percent







