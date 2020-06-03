Republican Jim Bognet to challenge Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Cartwright

Republican Jim Bognet has won the GOP primary in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District, winning the chance to challenge Rep. Matt Cartwright Matthew (Matt) Alton CartwrightKey races to watch in Tuesday's primaries The Hill's Campaign Report: Buzz builds around Warren for VP Gun control group rolls out House endorsements MORE (D) in November.

Bognet, a consultant and former Trump administration official, defeated his nearest competitor by less than 3 points in results released Wednesday.

Cartwright won reelection to his northeastern Pennsylvania seat by about 9 points in 2018. The race is rated as a “Toss Up” by the Cook Political Report.