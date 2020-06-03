Kelly holds double-digit lead over McSally in Arizona: poll

Democratic Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly has a double-digit lead over Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyThe Hill's Campaign Report: Minneapolis protests rock the nation Democrats gear up to hit GOP senators on DACA Pence names new press secretary MORE (R) among Arizona voters, according to a Fox News poll released Wednesday.

Half of surveyed Arizona voters said they would vote for Kelly, while 37 percent said they would vote for McSally.

Kelly, a gun control advocate and retired astronaut, is backed by an overwhelming 88 percent of Democrats, according to the poll. Additionally, 42 percent of independents and even 15 percent of Republicans said they would vote for Kelly.

McSally has the support of 73 percent of Republicans, based on the poll, but just 27 percent of independents. Only three percent of Democrats, within the poll’s margin of error, said they would vote for the Republican senator in November.

McSally's is one of the most vulnerable GOP-held Senate seats in the 2020 race.

McSally lost her race in 2018 to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), who flipped the seat that had been held by Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeTrump asserts his power over Republicans 'Never Trump' Republicans: Fringe, or force to be reckoned with? The Memo: Can the Never Trumpers succeed? MORE (R). McSally was later appointed to the seat vacated by the death of Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainMontana barrels toward blockbuster Senate fight How Obama just endorsed Trump Former Texas Rep. Sam Johnson dies at 89 MORE (R).

Kelly is married to former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.) who resigned in 2012 after surviving an attempted assassination.

The same Fox News poll found that presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Majority 'sympathetic' to protesters, disapprove of Trump's response In a year like no other, we'll hold the election of our lifetime The Hill's Morning Report - Protesters' defiance met with calls to listen MORE has a slim 4-point lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says inviting Russia to G7 'a question of common sense' Pentagon chief does not support invoking Insurrection Act Dershowitz: Does President Trump have power to declare martial law? MORE in the key battleground state.

The poll is based on a survey of 1,002 Arizona voters and was conducted May 30 to June 2. The margin of error is 3 percentage points.