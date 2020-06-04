Pro-Trump super PAC ads attack Biden's economic record in 'blue wall' states

The largest outside group supporting President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer employees critique EPA under Trump in new report Fired State Department watchdog says Pompeo aide attempted to 'bully' him over investigations Virginia senator calls for Barr to resign over order to clear protests MORE’s reelection is putting millions of dollars behind a new ad campaign attacking presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFox News polls: Trump trails Biden in Ohio, Arizona and Wisconsin Kelly holds double-digit lead over McSally in Arizona: poll Obama calls for police reforms, doesn't address Trump MORE’s record on NAFTA, energy and China in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The ads come as polls show Biden leading Trump in all three states with five months to go before the 2020 election.

America First Action, the only sanctioned pro-Trump super PAC, is making its largest ad buy in Pennsylvania, where it will run an ad warning that Biden will eliminate jobs associated with the fossil fuel industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad features an interview between Biden and CNN reporter Dana Bash Dana BashBiden accuses Trump of 'stoking deaths,' being 'falsely masculine' Demings 'concerned' over theme park openings in Florida Demings hits Trump for campaigning off Biden 'you ain't black' comments MORE, in which Biden says there would be no place in his administration for fossil fuels, coal or fracking.

“Joe Biden could cost Pennsylvania 600,000 jobs,” the narrator says.

America First is putting $3.5 million behind the ad, which will run in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Johnstown, Erie and Wilkes-Barre. Biden leads Trump by 4 points in the RealClearPolitics average of Pennsylvania polls.

In Wisconsin, America First will hit Biden for being soft on China. The ad features top Democrats describing China as a competitor to the U.S. followed by Biden saying that China is neither a competitor nor a threat.

“If you can’t understand the threat, you can’t stop China,” the narrator says. “To stop China, you have to stop Joe Biden.”

ADVERTISEMENT

America First is putting $2.25 million behind the ad, which will run in Wausau, La Crosse and Green Bay and Milwaukee. A Fox News survey released Wednesday found Biden leading Trump by 9 points in the Badger State. Other recent polls show the state is a toss-up, with Biden holding only a narrow lead.

In Michigan, the America First ad will hit Biden over his past support for NAFTA.

“One-hundred and sixty thousand jobs lost. It’s not a statistic. It’s one-hundred and sixty thousand sleepless nights and hard conversations,” the narrator says. “Because Joe Biden supported the NAFTA deal, he said wouldn’t send our jobs to Mexico, and backed bad trade deals with China that shipped our jobs overseas. It’s 160,000 reasons Joe Biden shouldn’t be president.”

The group is putting $1.75 million behind the ad campaign, which will run in Traverse City, Flint and Grand Rapids. Biden leads Trump by about 4 points in the RealClearPolitics average of Michigan.