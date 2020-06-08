Senate Democratic campaign arm launches online hub ahead of November

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee launched a new online hub on Monday aimed at engaging with voters and candidates ahead of November's general elections.

FlipTheSenate.com, which was first shared with The Hill, will help voters register to vote, create a voter protection program, and open field offices in critical states across the country. Additionally, viewers will be able to find out more information about volunteering.

“In the last week, we saw how Senate Republicans once again failed yet another basic test of leadership when they refused to hold the president accountable for using force against peaceful protesters for a photo op," DSCC chairwoman and Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-Nev.) said in a statement to The Hill.

"And under Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRepublicans fear Trump may cost them Senate Overnight Energy: US Park Police say 'tear gas' statements were 'mistake' | Trump to reopen area off New England coast for fishing | Vulnerable Republicans embrace green issues The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump juggles three crises ahead of November election MORE’s leadership, Senate Republicans have voted to gut protections for pre-existing conditions, blocked prescription drug reform, and undermined desperately needed relief for hospitals, workers, and state and local governments on the front lines of this pandemic," she continued. "It’s not enough to win back the White House in November -- we need to flip the Senate.”

The website is Democrats' latest effort to flip the upper chamber. The battle for the Senate, which was once seen as an uphill battle for Democrats, has tightened in recent weeks as the U.S. has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans currently hold 53 seats in the Senate, while Democrats control 47 seats.

Democrats have their sights on a number of seats in the Senate presently held by Republicans including Sens. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerHickenlooper ethics questions open him up to attack Hickenlooper violated gifts rule twice while governor: state ethics panel We need a '9-1-1' for mental health — we need '9-8-8' MORE (R-Colo.), Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyRepublicans fear Trump may cost them Senate Fox News polls: Trump trails Biden in Ohio, Arizona and Wisconsin Kelly holds double-digit lead over McSally in Arizona: poll MORE (R-Ariz.), Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstGOP lawmakers say Steve King's loss could help them in November The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden on the cusp of formally grasping the Democratic nomination The Hill's Morning Report - Protesters' defiance met with calls to listen MORE (R-Iowa), Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisGOP Sen. Murkowski 'struggling' with whether to vote for Trump Poll: Biden leads Trump, Cunningham neck and neck with Tillis in North Carolina Scaled-back Pride Month poses challenges for fundraising, outreach MORE (R-N.C.), and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsRepublicans fear Trump may cost them Senate OVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Murkowski, Mattis criticism ratchets up pressure on GOP over Trump| Esper orders hundreds of active-duty troops outside DC sent home day after reversal | Iran releases US Navy veteran Michael White Murkowski, Mattis criticism ratchets up pressure on GOP over Trump MORE (R-Maine).

On the fundraising front, the DSCC outraised the National Republican Senate Campaign (NRSC) in March, however, the Republican Senate arm was ahead of its Democratic counterpart in cash-on-hand going into April.