Hickenlooper appears before ethics commission after defying subpoena

Former Colorado governor and current Senate candidate John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperJohn Hickenlooper defies subpoena to appear for virtual hearing on ethics complaint The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Coal company sues EPA over power plant pollution regulation | Automakers fight effort to freeze fuel efficiency standards | EPA watchdog may probe agency's response to California water issues MORE (D) appeared remotely before a state ethics panel on Friday after he refused to comply with a subpoena the previous day to testify about alleged violations of the state's law.

The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission is investigating whether Hickenlooper violated a ban on gifts when he was governor and took trips on private jets. Hickenlooper has denied any wrongdoing.

Hickenlooper appeared via video on Friday after he argued on Thursday that a virtual hearing would go against his rights for due process and the right to face his accusers in person, according to the Denver Post.

“John Hickenlooper has made clear he will testify in person. Today’s debacle of a hearing has made clear that WebEx doesn’t work for a legal proceeding like this,” said Melissa Miller, a spokeswoman for Hickenlooper. “We will be opposing the motion to enforce the subpoena."

Still, the ethics panel voted 5-0 to request the state attorney general's office enforce the subpoena. The Denver Post reported that the commission will decide Friday how to punish Hickenlooper for violating the subpoena.

Hickenlooper's about-face comes as he prepares to take part in his state's Democratic Senate primary on June 30. The former governor is the favorite to win and face-off against incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerSenate advances conservation fund bill, House introduces companion John Hickenlooper defies subpoena to appear for virtual hearing on ethics complaint Senate Republicans urge Trump to tone down rhetoric on protests MORE (R-Colo.) in the fall.

The Cook Political Report rates the Senate race as a "toss-up," and a number of recent polls show Hickenlooper leading Gardner.