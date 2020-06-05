Pennsylvania Democrat Eugene DePasquale wins House primary

Democrat Eugene DePasquale has won his party’s primary in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District, setting up a battle with vulnerable Rep. Scott Perry Scott Gordon PerryKey races to watch in Tuesday's primaries House Democrats make initial ad buys in battleground states Trump lends support to swing district Republicans MORE (R) in November.

DePasquale, the state auditor general, held a roughly 35-point lead over his nearest competitor Tuesday night, but The Associated Press was unable to call the race until Friday as officials counted mail-in ballots.

“I am so grateful for the overwhelming support I received from tens of thousands of voters in the 10th Congressional District who support our vision for South Central Pennsylvania and who have given real momentum to this campaign as we enter the general election against our ineffective and out of touch Congressman Scott Perry. I look forward to every last vote being counted, but the results are clear and I want to thank all of the supporters who voted in recent weeks,” DePasquale said in a statement.

The race in the 10th Congressional District, located in the south-central region of Pennsylvania, is one of the most closely watched House contests this year. Democrats are keen on flipping the seat after Perry won reelection there by less than 3 points in 2018.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as a “toss up.”