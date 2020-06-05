Former Trump adviser Jason Miller to join reelection campaign

Former Trump campaign aide Jason Miller is joining the president's reelection bid, a campaign official confirmed to The Hill on Friday.

Miller served as a top adviser to the president during Trump's 2016 campaign and went on to work as the spokesman for the presidential transition. He is expected to focus on overall strategy in his new role.

Miller has in recent months had a prominent role among conservatives as a co-host of War Room, which started as a radio broadcast alongside former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonGOP lawmaker calls on Senate to confirm Michael Pack as head of US media agency Steve Bannon is winning George Conway group targets Trump over 'blatant racism' in new ad MORE. It was meant to serve as an outside defense of the president during the impeachment trial. The show has since shifted its focus to the coronavirus pandemic.

He has previously advised Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTexas Republicans call on county GOP chair to resign for saying Floyd's death was staged Rosenstein takes fire from Republicans in heated testimony Clyburn: Cowed GOP ascribes 'mystical powers' to Trump MORE's (R-Texas) presidential campaign and former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R).

He has sparked controversy with some of his past comments and conduct. He backed out of a White House role amid a custody battle with another campaign staffer. Miller later left his role as a commentator at CNN, saying he was facing "false and defamatory accusations."

Miller's hire is the latest round of staffing changes within the Trump campaign as it seeks to right the ship heading into the final months of the 2020 campaign.

The president huddled Thursday with his campaign manager, the head of the Republican National Committee and other campaign officials at the White House to discuss polling and messaging strategies as recent surveys show him trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenOVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Murkowski, Mattis criticism ratchets up pressure on GOP over Trump| Esper orders hundreds of active-duty troops outside DC sent home day after reversal | Iran releases US Navy veteran Michael White Davis: 72 hours cementing the real choice for November OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump signs order removing environmental reviews for major projects | New Trump air rule will limit future pollution regulations, critics say | DNC climate group calls for larger federal investment on climate than Biden plan MORE nationally and in key swing states.