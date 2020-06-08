Biden wins Virgin Islands caucuses

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe sad spectacle of Trump's enablers Democrats seek to tap into fury over George Floyd Police brutality: Let's get serious — training can't touch this MORE won the Virgin Islands caucuses, the territory's Democratic Party announced Sunday on its Facebook page.

Biden received 502 votes in the caucus that took place on Saturday, garnering 91 percent of the vote. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden wins Guam presidential primary Liberals: Which 'science' are we supposed to believe? Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination MORE (I-Vt.), who dropped out of the race earlier this year, received 28 votes, or 5 percent of the total.

The Associated Press reported last week that Biden had surpassed the 1,991 delegates needed to clinch the Democratic nomination.