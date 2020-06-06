Biden wins Guam presidential primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination The Memo: Job numbers boost Trump and challenge Biden Chris Wallace: Jobs numbers show 'the political resilience of Donald Trump' MORE won the Guam caucuses, securing him the delegates he needed to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

The Democratic Party of Guam announced Saturday that Biden received 270 votes, or 70 percent of the total share, compared with 118 for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump signs order removing environmental reviews for major projects | New Trump air rule will limit future pollution regulations, critics say | DNC climate group calls for larger federal investment on climate than Biden plan Google: Chinese and Iranian hackers targeting Biden, Trump campaigns MORE (I). That gave Biden five of Guam’s seven pledged delegates, pushing him over the 1,991-delegate threshold to clinch the nomination.

Biden declared victory Friday evening as the preliminary results rolled in shortly before midnight.

"It was an honor to compete alongside one of the most talented groups of candidates the Democratic party has ever fielded — and I am proud to say that we are going into this general election a united party," Biden said in a statement Friday.

"I am going to spend every day between now and Nov. 3 fighting to earn the votes of Americans all across this great country so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation, and make sure that as we rebuild our economy, everyone comes along."

Sanders has already suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden but is remaining on upcoming primary and caucus ballots to try to rack up delegates who can influence the Democratic Party platform at its convention this summer.

Biden will officially accept the Democratic nomination at the party’s national convention in August.