Biden wins West Virginia primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTexas governor meets with George Floyd's family, signals support for police reforms Joe Biden's ideal VP is Condoleezza Rice The Hill's Campaign Report: Republicans go on attack over calls to 'defund the police' MORE won the West Virginia primary Tuesday as he continues to amass delegates ahead of his formal nomination as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

Biden defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJoe Biden's ideal VP is Condoleezza Rice McEnany, Ocasio-Cortez tangle over 'Biden adviser' label Former US ambassador to EU: Trump reminds me of Mussolini MORE (I-Vt.), who suspended his campaign earlier this year and endorsed the former vice president. Biden was leading Sanders 67 percent to 15 percent with 3 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

West Virginia, a Republican stronghold, will provide 28 delegates.

The Associated Press last week projected Biden had clinched more than the 1,991 delegates needed for the Democratic nomination.