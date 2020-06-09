North Dakota Gov. Burgum set to face Democrat Shelley Lenz in gubernatorial race

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) easily won the GOP primary, making it likely he will be elected to a second term in November in the deep red state.

Burgum defeated Michael Coachman in the Republican primary with 89 percent of the vote after 38 percent of precincts had reported. Coachman ran unsuccessfully for secretary of state as an Independent.

The North Dakota governor is set to face off against Democrat Shelley Lenz, a veterinarian who was the only candidate to run in North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party primary.

A wealthy former software executive, Burgum was elected governor in 2016 in his first run for political office. He is expected to win easily having won his first term with just more than 76 percent of the vote.

Burgum was endorsed by President Trump on Sunday.

Burgum "is doing a phenomenal job leading North Dakota!" Trump tweeted. "He is a true Conservative, and First Lady Kathryn Burgum’s leadership against the disease of addiction inspires us all. Doug has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"