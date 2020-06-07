Trump endorses Graham ahead of South Carolina primary

President Trump Donald John TrumpMitt Romney invokes late father during the Civil Rights Movement amid protests White House wanted to deploy 10,000 troops to control protests: reports Zuckerberg, Chan-funded scientists pen 'letter of concern' over Trump, misinformation MORE on Sunday formally endorsed Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSunday shows preview: Protests against George Floyd's death, police brutality rock the nation for a second week Bill aims to help farmers sell carbon credits Graham postpones Russia probe subpoena vote as tensions boil over MORE (R-S.C.), one of his closest allies on Capitol Hill, ahead of the South Carolina primary.

Trump urged voters in a tweet to back Graham in his Senate primary race set to take place on Tuesday.

“Senator @LindseyGrahamSC is a good friend and strong voice for the people of South Carolina,” Trump posted. “He’s helped us confirm GREAT Judges, rebuild the Military, and keep our Country SAFE. Strong on Life and our Vets. Lindsey has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

The president included a link to Graham’s campaign’s donation website.

The South Carolina Republican has been a vocal supporter of Trump throughout his administration, which has further inspired the state’s Democratic movement to unseat him.

Graham will run against three other Republicans in the primary. But his biggest challenge is expected in the general election when he faces likely Democratic nominee Jaime Harrison, the former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

The state primaries for Georgia, Nevada, North Dakota, and West Virginia, and the presidential primaries for Georgia and West Virginia, are also scheduled for Tuesday.