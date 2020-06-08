Biden launches program to turn out LGBTQ vote

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe sad spectacle of Trump's enablers Democrats seek to tap into fury over George Floyd Police brutality: Let's get serious — training can't touch this MORE's campaign launched a get out the vote initiative geared toward LGBTQ voters on Monday, an initiative that was announced as Pride Month is under way.

The campaign said the program, known as Out for Biden, is being led by a steering committee that includes Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David, Rep. Sharice Davids Sharice DavidsMinority caucuses call for quick action on police reform Gun control group rolls out House endorsements Minority lawmakers gain unprecedented clout amid pandemic MORE (D-Kan.), along with Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinWe need a '9-1-1' for mental health — we need '9-8-8' Democrats introduce bill to rein in Trump's power under Insurrection Act 21 senators urge Pentagon against military use to curb nationwide protests MORE (D-Wis.), the first openly gay member of the Senate.

Biden's LGBTQ Vote Director Reggie Greer invoked the recent nationwide discussion on race in a statement announcing the launch of the initiative, saying the program would work to involve LGBTQ voters of color.

"Our campaign’s decision to launch Out for Biden in the shadow of historic protest elevates the power of the moment and encourages deep — and sometimes difficult — dialogue within our LGBTQ+ community as Pride month begins,” Greer said. “LGBTQ+ people of color are central to the fabric of our communities. We must elect a government that will center their voices and celebrate the contributions of LGBTQ+ people everywhere."

The launch comes as this year's Pride Month takes place amid the coronavirus pandemic, with events and gatherings moving online.