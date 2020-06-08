Trump to resume campaign rallies this month

President Trump Donald John TrumpProsecutors allege Avenatti may have violated terms of prison release Bolton plans to publish White House memoir in late June: report The sad spectacle of Trump's enablers MORE plans to resume campaign rallies in the next two weeks as states move forward with reopening businesses and allowing gatherings to resume.

The plans were first reported by Politico and confirmed to The Hill by Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh. The details of the rallies, including when and where they will take place and what safety protocols will be implemented, have not yet been decided.

Trump’s last campaign rally took place in Charlotte, N.C., in early March, before most states issued stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president, who has been eager to return to normal campaign activities, resumed official travel in early May with a trip to Arizona and has visited a handful of states in recent weeks to tout federal efforts to address the coronavirus and attend a historic space launch.

The decision to resume campaign rallies comes as Trump is confronted with polls showing him trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe sad spectacle of Trump's enablers Democrats seek to tap into fury over George Floyd Police brutality: Let's get serious — training can't touch this MORE nationally and in key battleground states, five months out from the November presidential election.

The rallies will offer Trump an opportunity to excite his base of supporters and tout May's surprisingly positive jobs figures as he shepherds the country through an economic recovery amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Trump Victory, the joint venture between the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee, is resuming in-person volunteer activities this week in states that allow it.

The Trump campaign has been staging virtual events in place of in-person activities during the pandemic, events that are continuing this week.

All 50 states and Washington, D.C., have moved forward with plans to reopen their economies as coronavirus cases decline or plateau. Still, Trump will likely be limited in where he can stage the events, given many states still restrict large in-person gatherings.