Kentucky Senate candidate: McConnell 'couldn't care less if we die'

A progressive Democrat seeking to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate GOP leaders don't expect next coronavirus bill before mid-July GOP senators urge Trump to back off Murkowski threat Schumer wants votes on police reform, fifth coronavirus bill by July 4 MORE in the fall said the Kentucky Republican “couldn’t care less” if Kentuckians die.

“My message is very populist. I’m speaking to issues that are at the kitchen table,” state Rep. Charles Booker (D) said Monday on MSNBC.

“I'm a Type 1 diabetic, I've had to ration my insulin and nearly die from that. That cuts across party lines, and a lot of folks that supported [President] Trump are supporting me because they know I'm going to fight for Kentucky, for a change,” Booker added. “And someone like Mitch McConnell, who has profited off our pain and sold us out in every way imaginable, couldn’t care less if we die.”

The state lawmaker also criticized one of his toughest Democratic primary challengers, Amy McGrath, a retired Marine Corps fighter pilot. McGrath narrowly lost a challenge to Rep. Andy Barr Andy Hale BarrHouse GOP to launch China probes beyond COVID-19 Put entrepreneurs, workers and flexibility in next stimulus package McCarthy unveils new GOP-led China task force MORE (R-Ky.) in 2018 in a GOP-leaning district.

“My biggest opponent, Amy McGrath, who calls herself a pro-Trump Democrat, doesn't have clue about the challenges we face,” Booker said. “So I’m excited to build this new coalition.”

Spokespeople for the McConnell and McGrath campaigns were not immediately available for comment.

Booker noted that protests over police brutality are popping up across Kentucky — even in majority-white counties— after the deaths of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody, and Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was fatally shot by police in her own home in Louisville, Ky. on March 13. The officers involved in Taylor’s death have been placed on administrative leave but have not been fired or faced any charges.

“What we’re seeing in this moment across the commonwealth is an understanding that we’re interconnected and that if we fight for the challenges that are facing communities like mine, we're going to uplift all Kentuckians,” Booker said.

“I stood on the front lines. I was hit with tear gas but I don't care, because this is where my family is. Kentuckians are demanding real change and we cannot have someone that would give excuses and sit on the couch like Amy McGrath has while we’re dying, and while doors are getting kicked in and we’re getting murdered in our beds. This is really about how we show the courage to lead in this moment and I'm just doing my part,” he added.

McConnell's Democratic challenger will face a tough battle in November. The Cook Political report ranks the race “likely Republican.”