Gun control group rolls out first round of Senate endorsements

Everytown for Gun Safety on Tuesday rolled out its first round of Senate endorsements ahead of November's crucial general election.

The gun-control advocacy group threw its support behind 11 Democratic Senate candidates including Mark Kelly in Arizona, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperThe Hill's Campaign Report: Republicans go on attack over calls to 'defund the police' Hickenlooper ethics questions open him up to attack Hickenlooper violated gifts rule twice while governor: state ethics panel MORE, Theresa Greenfield in Iowa, Sara Gideon in Maine, Congressman Ben Ray Luján in New Mexico, Cal Cunningham in North Carolina, Jaime Harrison in South Carolina, and MJ Hegar in Texas.

The endorsement of Gideon is particularly notable given the group endorsed incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP lawmakers stick to Trump amid new criticism Senate Democratic campaign arm launches online hub ahead of November Republicans fear Trump may cost them Senate MORE (D-Maine) in 2014.

The group also backed incumbent Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinGOP's Obama-era probes fuel Senate angst Graham postpones Russia probe subpoena vote as tensions boil over Senate panel sends Trump appeals court pick to floor in party-line vote MORE (Ill.), Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersGOP's Obama-era probes fuel Senate angst GOP votes to give chairman authority to subpoena Obama officials Democratic senator to skip vote on Obama-era subpoenas MORE (Mich.), and Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithPelosi: George Floyd death is 'a crime' Senate Democrat introduces bill to protect food supply Four Minneapolis officers involved in death of unarmed black man fired MORE (Minn.).

Democrats are hoping to pick up three or four seats in order to seize control of the upper chamber.

The nonpartisan political website, the Cook Political Report, has rated the races in Arizona, Colorado, Maine, and North Carolina, all currently seats held by Republicans as toss-ups.

Everytown jumped into the 2020 electoral fray earlier this year, announcing its plan to spend a minimum of $60 million nationwide in the 2020 elections.

The group has targeted a number of key races in the House and Senate, emphasizing the need to protect what it calls a "gun sense majority," which is mostly comprised of Democratic candidates.

“Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate GOP leaders don't expect next coronavirus bill before mid-July GOP senators urge Trump to back off Murkowski threat Schumer wants votes on police reform, fifth coronavirus bill by July 4 MORE is the single biggest obstacle to gun safety reform in Washington, so Everytown is going all-in to flip the Senate and elect leaders who will treat America’s gun violence epidemic like the crisis it is," Everytown president John Feinblatt said in a statement on Tuesday.