Kentucky newspaper endorses progressive Democrat in Senate primary

A Kentucky newspaper is endorsing progressive state Rep. Charles Booker on Tuesday in the Democratic primary for the state's Senate race.

“We understand that Booker is the underdog in this race; he has a steep climb to earn votes outside of his native Louisville, where he is well-known. But we believe this is a time for passion, not pragmatism,” the Herald-Leader editorial board wrote in its endorsement on Tuesday.

“Charles Booker is the only one generating real excitement among young people and old. We believe he would move the state in the direction that Kentucky needs to go in the future so it can, at long last, move forward. He deserves your vote," the board wrote.

The Lexington newspaper’s endorsement comes the same day as Booker received the high-profile endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJoe Biden's ideal VP is Condoleezza Rice McEnany, Ocasio-Cortez tangle over 'Biden adviser' label Former US ambassador to EU: Trump reminds me of Mussolini MORE (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezMcEnany, Ocasio-Cortez tangle over 'Biden adviser' label Trump campaign accuses Biden of 'endorsing' cuts to law enforcement Bongino: Defunding police 'single most catastrophic, deadly public policy decision' in modern history MORE (D-N.Y).

Booker faces several primary challengers, including Amy McGrath, who is endorsed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

“McGrath has put out sensible, middle-of-the-road positions aimed at Kentucky’s moderate voters, but they lack the boldness and vision that we believe is needed at this moment,” the Herald-Leader editorial board wrote.

The board added that McGrath “sometimes seems over-coached and easily flustered.”

The editors underscored their endorsement by saying that Booker, McGrath or a third Democratic candidate, Mike Broihier, are all “qualified and ready to serve.”

“But because now is the time for bold and brave ideas, we endorse Charles Booker in the primary,” the editorial board wrote.

The Democrat who wins the party nomination will face a tough battle in November against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate GOP leaders don't expect next coronavirus bill before mid-July GOP senators urge Trump to back off Murkowski threat Schumer wants votes on police reform, fifth coronavirus bill by July 4 MORE (R-Ky.). The Cook Political Report rates the race “likely Republican.”