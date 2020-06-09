Biden slams Trump for promoting conspiracy theory about man shoved by police

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden Joe BidenTexas governor meets with George Floyd's family, signals support for police reforms Joe Biden's ideal VP is Condoleezza Rice The Hill's Campaign Report: Republicans go on attack over calls to 'defund the police' MORE slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpMichigan to seek federal disaster declaration over broken dams Trump to make it easier for Alaska hunters to kill wolf pups and bear cubs: report Army briefs House panel on response to DC protests MORE on Tuesday after Trump amplified an unfounded conspiracy theory about an incident in which an elderly man was shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo, N.Y. during a protest over the death of George Floyd.

"My Dad used to say there's no greater sin than the abuse of power," Biden said in a tweet. "Whether it's an officer bloodying a peaceful protester or a President defending him with a conspiracy theory he saw on TV."

"I'm a Catholic – just like Martin. Our faith says that we can't accept either," he added, referring to the protester, Martin Gugino.

Biden was responding to a tweet from Trump, in which he claimed that the incident involving Gugino could have been part of a setup.

"Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75-year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment," Trump tweeted, appearing to refer to a report on the right news outlet, One America News Network.

"I watched, he fell harder than was pushed," Trump added. "Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?"

Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault after a video went viral of them shoving Gugino, a 75 -year-old Catholic peace activist after he approached them during the protest. Gugino is then seen hitting his head lying motionless and bloody on the ground as the officers walked away.

The Buffalo Police Department originally claimed Gugino "tripped and fell." The officers, Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe have pleaded not guilty. Gugino remains hospitalized.

Biden is one of the latest political figures to condemn Trump's remarks. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoCuomo rides subway on first day of New York City reopening The Hill's 12:30 Report: Thousands expected for George Floyd's Houston visitation Watchdog: Majority of NYPD misconduct complaints involve minority youths MORE (D) called the tweet "reprehensible" and "dumb," while Rep. Brian Higgins (D), who represents parts of Buffalo, said Trump was sowing "hate and division."

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney says he wants to be part of change between black voters and GOP Report that Bush won't support Trump reelection 'completely made up,' spokesman says The Hill's 12:30 Report: Thousands expected for George Floyd's Houston visitation MORE (R-Utah), who frequently breaks with the president, told reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday that he thought the tweet was "shocking."