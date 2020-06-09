Shelley Moore Capito wins Senate primary

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoGOP shifting on unemployment benefits as jobless numbers swell Senate Republicans urge Trump to tone down rhetoric on protests Trump tries to soothe anxious GOP senators MORE easily won West Virginia's GOP Senate primary Tuesday as she marches toward a second term in the upper chamber.

Moore Capito won with 85 percent of the vote with 18 percent of precincts reporting, prevailing over two Republican challengers. The Democratic primary had not been called as of 9:01 p.m. ET.

She first won her seat in 2014, securing her place in the Senate with 62 percent of the vote.

Moore Capito will face off against Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, a progressive who mounted a primary challenge to Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinDemocratic unity starts to crack in coronavirus liability reform fight Stakes high for Collins in coronavirus relief standoff The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Surgeon General stresses need to invest much more in public health infrastructure, during and after COVID-19; Fauci hopeful vaccine could be deployed in December MORE (D) in 2018. Swearengin beat her nearest primary opponent, Richard Ojeda, by about 5 points with nearly 97 percent of precincts reporting.

"As we celebrate our primary victory tonight, our team is already mobilizing to bring representation of, by, and for the people of WV all the way to DC!" she tweeted after her primary win Tuesday.

As we celebrate our primary victory tonight, our team is already mobilizing to bring representation of, by, and for the people of WV all the way to DC!#PaulaJean2020 pic.twitter.com/b4ImMC0Lc3 — Paula Jean Swearengin (@paulajean2020) June 10, 2020

West Virginia’s Senate race is not anticipated to be competitive. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as “solid” Republican.