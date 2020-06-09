Trump thanks George P. Bush for his support: 'Great honor'

President Trump Donald John TrumpMichigan to seek federal disaster declaration over broken dams Trump to make it easier for Alaska hunters to kill wolf pups and bear cubs: report Army briefs House panel on response to DC protests MORE on Tuesday evening thanked Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush (R) after the GOP official said he would support the president's reelection bid this year.

“Thank you George, great honor!” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), said in a statement to local media outlets on Tuesday that "Trump is the only thing standing between America and socialism.”

"Even in a global pandemic where we have had to take unprecedented measures to protect public health, the economy is already returning,” Bush, 44, told the Dallas Morning News and The Texas Tribune.

He made the comments after The New York Times reported that former President George W. Bush, his uncle, does not plan to back Trump’s reelection and that Jeb Bush, who Trump defeated in the 2016 Republican primaries, has not made a decision.

Freddy Ford, a spokesman for the former president, called the report “completely made up.”

“President Bush is retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote,” Ford said.

The younger Bush previously endorsed Trump in 2016, while in April 2019 Trump quipped at an executive order signing that he was “the only Bush that likes me.”