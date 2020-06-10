Rep. Susie Lee wins Democratic House primary

Rep. Susie Lee Suzanne (Susie) Kelley LeeMORE (D-Nev.) has won the Democratic primary in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District as she seeks a second term.

Lee, who won her first term in 2018 in an open race, defeated her nearest Democratic competitor by about 74 points with just more than 51 percent of precincts reporting on Wednesday morning.

The GOP primary has yet to be called, but the party is eager to flip the Las Vegas-area seat.

Lee won the race by about 9 points in 2018.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as “lean Democratic.”