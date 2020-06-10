Candidates headed to runoffs in Georgia House race to replace Doug Collins

The nominating contests for both parties in Georgia’s 9th District are headed to runoffs after no candidate broke 50 percent in either Tuesday primary in the race to replace Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsGOP women's group rolls out endorsements ahead of contested races Bossie, Lewandowski warned Trump he was in trouble in 2020: report The Hill's Campaign Report: GOP beset by convention drama MORE (R), who is running for the Senate.

On the Republican side, state Rep. Matt Gurtler will face off against Navy veteran and small-business owner Andrew Clyde. Gurtler led the primary field with about 22 percent of the vote, while Clyde came in second with nearly 19 percent.

In the Democratic runoff, Brooke Siskin, a former candidate for the state House, will run against Army veteran Devin Pandy. Siskin led the primary field with 43 percent of the vote, while Pandy garnered about 31 percent.

The district leans heavily Republican and voted for Collins by nearly 60 points in 2018.

Collins, meanwhile, is locked in a highly charged intraparty fight against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), who was appointed to replace former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R).