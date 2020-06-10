Republicans head to runoff in GA-14

Republicans are heading to a runoff in Georgia’s 14th congressional district in the race to replace retiring Rep. Tom Graves John (Tom) Thomas GravesThe Hill's Morning Report — Pelosi makes it official: Trump will be impeached Republican Tom Graves announces retirement from House Lawmakers skeptical of progress on spending deal as wall battle looms MORE (R).

Marjorie Greene, a businesswoman, and John Cowan, a physician, will face off in the Aug. 11 runoff. Greene led the primary field with just under 41 percent of the vote, while Cowan came in second with nearly 20 percent.

The victor of the runoff will challenge Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal for the seat. Van Ausdal ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Whichever Republican wins the runoff will be the heavy favorite to win the Republican-leaning district, which voted for Graves by over 53 points in 2018.