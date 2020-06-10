Graham challenger proposes four debates

South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison is challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham wins South Carolina Senate primary Republicans walk tightrope on police reform McConnell taps Tim Scott to assemble GOP police reform legislation MORE (R-S.C.) to a series of four debates after the two won their respective primaries in the Palmetto State’s Senate race.

Just hours after he officially became the Democratic nominee, Harrison sent the three-term incumbent a letter saying South Carolina voters deserve to hear policies from their candidates, particularly as the state and the country face a multitude of crises.

“While we may disagree on many issues, I am sure we can agree that Palmetto State voters deserve to hear where we each stand on the vital questions facing South Carolina and the country. We have to rescue our economy from the turmoil caused by coronavirus, prepare our children for the future, and keep our country safe. The challenges we face at this very moment are too high stakes,” Harrison wrote.

“In the past, you have debated your opponents, and as we face difficult times debates continue to be an essential part of the democratic process,” he added, demanding that one of the four debates take place at a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).

Graham dispatched with three Republican candidates in the primary Tuesday, while Harrison ran unopposed.

The Graham campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill regarding Harrison’s challenge.

Harrison, a former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, has seen strong fundraising this year on the back of strong Democratic interest in defeating Graham, and he has the backing of several high-profile Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP senators introduce resolution opposing calls to defund the police Biden fundraiser with Harris raises .5 million President sinks amid stumbles over protests MORE and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden fundraiser with Harris raises .5 million Biden: There's 'absolutely' systemic racism in law enforcement Hillicon Valley: Georgia officials launch investigation after election day chaos | Senate report finds Chinese telecom groups operated in US without proper oversight MORE (D-Calif.).

However, Graham remains the heavy favorite in a state that is reliably Republican, voting for President Trump Donald John TrumpMcBath, Handel to face off in Georgia House rematch Trump thanks George P. Bush for his support: 'Great honor' Trump Jr.'s Mongolia hunting trip cost K in Secret Service protection MORE by 14 points in 2016. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the South Carolina Senate race as "likely Republican."