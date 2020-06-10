Cindy McCain 'disappointed' McGrath used image of John McCain in ad attacking McConnell

Cindy McCain said Tuesday that she was “disappointed” that Amy McGrath, a Democratic Senate candidate in Kentucky, used her late husband Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainReport that Bush won't support Trump reelection 'completely made up,' spokesman says Coronavirus Report: The Hill's Steve Clemons interviews Anne-Marie Slaughter The sad spectacle of Trump's enablers MORE’s (R-Ariz.) image in her campaign video.

Cindy McCain tweeted in response to McGrath’s video used to campaign against John McCain’s “good friend” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP senators introduce resolution opposing calls to defund the police Trump tweets spark fresh headache for Republicans Republicans walk tightrope on police reform MORE (R-Ky.).

“I’m disappointed in @AmyMcGrathKY’s use of my late husband #johnmccain image in a partisan attack ad against his good friend @senatemajldr,” she posted. “John’s memory should be used promote common ground and civility not to stoke division.”

McGrath’s ad features John McCain’s vote against repealing the Affordable Care Act in 2017 with her voice narrating, “You’re watching a historical moment.”

“John McCain is about to vote on Mitch McConnell’s bill to kill the Affordable Care Act taking health care away from millions of Americans.”

“Imagine trying to tackle a global pandemic with millions of Americans uninsured,” she added.

The Senate candidate responded to Cindy McCain’s tweet saying she reached out to “a member of the McCain family” saying she “received encouragement.”

“I am saddened that Mrs. McCain sees this differently, but my intention is to honor Sen. McCain's historic vote that is also a moment of public record,” she said.

McGrath will face progressive candidate state Rep. Charles Booker in the state’s Democratic primary scheduled for June 23. Booker received endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden wins West Virginia primary Biden wins Georgia primary The Hill's Campaign Report: It's primary night in Georgia MORE (I-Vt.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Hill's Campaign Report: It's primary night in Georgia Progressive Caucus co-chair endorses Kennedy in Massachusetts Senate primary Kentucky newspaper endorses progressive Democrat in Senate primary MORE and the Lexington Herald-Leader this week.

Last month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) asked McGrath to keep his image out of her campaign ads when she included him and other governors in an ad attacking McConnell.

“Republican governors like Mike DeWine in Ohio and Larry Hogan in Maryland and Democrats like Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoNew York legislature votes to release disciplinary records for officers 75-year-old man shoved by Buffalo police responds to Trump tweet: 'Black Lives Matter' New York state senate passes bill to end sealing of police disciplinary records MORE in New York and our own governor Andy Beshear, they’re all showing us what leadership is,” she said in the previous ad. “But Sen. McConnell sees it differently. ... For Sen. McConnell, it’s always about politics.”