Georgia Rep. David Scott heads to runoff

Georgia Rep. David Scott David Albert ScottLawmakers shame ex-Wells Fargo directors for failing to reboot bank Inside the progressive hunt for vulnerable House Democrats Here are the 95 Democrats who voted to support impeachment MORE (D) will head to a runoff as he seeks a 10th term in the House.

Scott garnered over 47 percent of the vote in the primary in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District Tuesday, outpacing his nearest competitor by about 17 points. However, since no candidate broke 50 percent, he will have to face state Rep. Keisha Waites (D) in an Aug. 11 runoff.

The fact that Scott is heading into a runoff is particularly surprising given his incumbency advantage and the fact that Waites reported only raising $875 in the pre-primary period.

Scott won reelection to the Atlanta-area seat by more than 53 points in 2018.

The victor of the August runoff will face off against Republican Becky Hites, a small business owner who won the GOP primary with nearly 68 percent of the vote.