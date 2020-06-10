Rand Paul aide joins Trump campaign, RNC fundraising group

Sergio Gor, a longtime communications aide and deputy chief of staff to Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulKamala Harris: 'Insulting' Rand Paul held up anti-lynching bill on day of George Floyd funeral Paul clashes with Booker, Harris over anti-lynching bill Rand Paul holding up quick passage of anti-lynching bill MORE (R-Ky.), is joining a finance arm for President Trump Donald John TrumpMcBath, Handel to face off in Georgia House rematch Trump thanks George P. Bush for his support: 'Great honor' Trump Jr.'s Mongolia hunting trip cost K in Secret Service protection MORE's reelection campaign and the national Republican Party.

Gor, who has worked in Paul's office since 2013, will serve as chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee, a joint fundraising committee for Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The GOP aide announced the move on Twitter. Paul's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thrilled to be joining @TeamTrump as Chief of Staff to Trump Victory Finance Committee. National Chair @kimguilfoyle has revolutionized fundraising & bundling. I couldn’t be with a better team as we advance to victory with @realDonaldTrump #MAGA — Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) June 10, 2020

The new hire comes as Republicans seek to scale up their efforts heading into the final five months of campaigning before the November election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP senators introduce resolution opposing calls to defund the police Biden fundraiser with Harris raises .5 million President sinks amid stumbles over protests MORE recently clinched the Democratic nomination, formally kicking off a general election race with Trump as major polls show Biden leading the president in several battleground states.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign sent a cease-and-desist letter to CNN president Jeff Zucker demanding that the network retract its recent poll showing Trump trailing Biden by 14 points. The network rejected the demand.

The Trump campaign has amassed a massive bank account that surpasses Biden’s. As of the filing period ending in late April, the Trump campaign had raised $262.5 million overall compared with Biden's $178 million.