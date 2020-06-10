The Hill's Campaign Report: Bad polling data is piling up for Trump

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We're Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley.

LEADING THE DAY:

The bad polling data is piling up for President Trump Donald John TrumpMcBath, Handel to face off in Georgia House rematch Trump thanks George P. Bush for his support: 'Great honor' Trump Jr.'s Mongolia hunting trip cost K in Secret Service protection MORE amid the civil unrest sweeping the nation and uncertainty around the coronavirus.

A Gallup survey released Wednesday found Trump’s job approval rating plunging 10 points to 39 percent, a steep drop from the president’s personal high of 49 percent last month.

That represents a drop of 7 points for Trump among Republicans, bringing him to 85 percent, the lowest point he’s seen within his own party in almost two years.

Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterCan we recover our soft power? The Hill's Morning Report - Floyd eulogies begin; Trump-Esper conflict emerges Pelosi scoffs at comparison between Trump and Churchill: 'I think they're hallucinating' MORE are the only other incumbents on record to have approval ratings in the 30 percent range in June of an election year. Both lost their reelection bids.

And new data from the Democratic super PAC Priorities USA finds presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP senators introduce resolution opposing calls to defund the police Biden fundraiser with Harris raises .5 million President sinks amid stumbles over protests MORE leading Trump in five of the six core battleground states that will determine the outcome of the 2020 election.

The survey from Priorities USA projects Biden as the winner in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Arizona, with Florida remaining too close to call, if the election were held today.

That projection would give 305 Electoral College votes to Biden, more than the 270 needed to win the White House. Trump would receive 204 in that scenario, leaving Florida’s 29 hanging in the balance.

Priorities USA Chairman Guy Cecil stressed that the projection is based only on the state of the race today, when Trump is near the low point of his presidency.

And the analysis is not a prediction of what will happen in November.

Cecil noted that if white working-class voters and people of color turn out by 3 points less for Democrats than Priorities USA has forecast, Biden would lose Florida and North Carolina, with Pennsylvania and Arizona falling into toss-up territory.

That would put Biden at 259 Electoral College votes and Trump at 248, with 31 up for grabs.

But the data still underscores Trump’s shrinking path to stay in the White House and the expanded map for Democrats with less than five months to go before the election.

The nation has been consumed by protests since George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police last month.

Trump has called Floyd’s death a “grave tragedy,” but he’s also threatened to send the U.S. military into American cities to quell the protests.

The Trump administration has also been under fire after military personnel clashed with largely peaceful protesters demonstrating in front of the White House. On Tuesday, Trump sparked outrage for sharing a conspiracy theory about an elderly protester who was knocked to the ground by police in Buffalo, N.Y.

The protests come amid ongoing uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered the U.S. economy and resulted in tens of millions of lost jobs. There was some positive news on the economic front last week, with a much stronger-than-expected May jobs report.

The Gallup poll found that 47 percent of voters approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, down from 63 percent in January. Only 42 percent of voters approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, down from 50 percent in April.

-- Jonathan Easley

FROM THE TRAIL:

The Republican National Committee has tentatively decided on Jacksonville, Fla., as the site to host the Republican National Convention's main festivities, two sources familiar with the discussions have told The Hill. Marty Johnson and Max Greenwood report.

Trump is testing James Carville's old maxim that voters care most about the economy and their pocketbooks in the midst of twin crises that have put the president well behind his Democratic rival less than five months before Election Day. Reid Wilson reports.

Biden on Wednesday highlighted his proposal for an additional $300 million in community policing funds, after earlier making clear that he does not agree with some liberal activists’ calls to defund police departments. Zach Budryk reports.

PERSPECTIVES:

Steve Israel Steven (Steve) J. IsraelBiden faces new hurdle: Winning as front-runner The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden on the cusp of formally grasping the Democratic nomination Biden savors Trump's latest attacks MORE: Democrats have to get better than ever as Joe Biden leads in the polls.

Matt Schlapp: Five ways America would take a hard left under Joe Biden.

Liz Peek: Trump faces sinking polls but has enthusiasm and the economy on his side.

CONGRESS & STATES:

WHAT HAPPENED IN GEORGIA: Georgia’s primaries broke down into chaos on Tuesday as widespread problems with the state’s new voting system resulted in confusion and long wait times at polling places.

Poll workers at many precincts saw new voting machines malfunction. In some cases, the machines were reported missing altogether. At the same time, some parts of the state found themselves short on poll workers, many of whom had been scared away by the public health risks posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Even before Tuesday, there were signs of trouble. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had encouraged voters to request and cast mail-in ballots to avoid the potential for crowding at polling sites. But many voters did not receive their ballots in time, forcing them to show up in person. Raffensperger and other election officials in Georgia are now facing scrutiny for their handling of the primaries, with some critics calling on the secretary of state to resign. There are also concerns about what the botched primaries could mean for November, when turnout is expected to be even higher.

“Yesterday was completely avoidable and I now have to wonder if we are all witnesses to a direct attack on our democracy and a trial run of what we expect to see,” said Nse Ufot, the executive director of the New Georgia Project, a group that works on voter registration and engagement among people of color and young people.

All that said, we do have the results from some contests.

In Georgia’s 6th District, former Rep. Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelMcBath, Handel to face off in Georgia House rematch The Hill's Campaign Report: It's primary night in Georgia Trump lends support to swing district Republicans MORE won the Republican primary, giving her a chance at reclaiming the House seat she lost to Rep. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathMcBath, Handel to face off in Georgia House rematch The Hill's Campaign Report: It's primary night in Georgia Democrats call for Congress to take action following death of George Floyd MORE (D) in November. And in Georgia’s 7th District, Democrats Carolyn Bourdeaux and Brenda Romero are headed for a runoff in August to decide the nominee for retiring Rep. Rob Woodall William (Rob) Robert WoodallThe Hill's Campaign Report: It's primary night in Georgia Ocasio-Cortez endorses progressive Democrat in Georgia congressional primary Omar endorses progressive Georgia Democrat running for House seat MORE’s (R) seat.

But the closest-watched contest on Tuesday, the Democratic primary to determine who will challenge Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in November, is still undecided. Investigative journalist Jon Ossoff, who unsuccessfully ran against Handel in a special election in Georgia’s 7th District in 2017, is within reach of an outright win in the Democratic Senate primary and is well ahead of his two closest opponents, former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and Sarah Riggs Amico. But even with nearly 49 percent of the vote, he hasn’t yet hit the 50 percent threshold he needs to clinch the nomination. There are still tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of votes that have yet to be counted, but if he doesn’t reach a majority, he’ll have to face off against the second-place finisher in an August runoff election.

--Max Greenwood

Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelThe Hill's Campaign Report: It's primary night in Georgia Ryan Grim on Jamaal Bowman's chances of defeating Engel in primary Sanders endorses Engel challenger in New York primary MORE (D-N.Y.) is scrambling to fend off his most serious primary challenge in years, as progressives set their sights on taking out a congressman that has represented parts of New York City and its suburbs for more than three decades. Max and Julia report. The progressive group Working Hero is the latest liberal group to back Jamaal Bowman over Engel.

Democrats are heading to a runoff in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, home of one of the nation’s most closely watched House races. Tal Axelrod reports. Republicans are heading to a runoff in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District in the race to replace retiring Rep. Tom Graves John (Tom) Thomas GravesThe Hill's Morning Report — Pelosi makes it official: Trump will be impeached Republican Tom Graves announces retirement from House Lawmakers skeptical of progress on spending deal as wall battle looms MORE (R). There’s another runoff to replace Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsGOP women's group rolls out endorsements ahead of contested races Bossie, Lewandowski warned Trump he was in trouble in 2020: report The Hill's Campaign Report: GOP beset by convention drama MORE (R), who is running for Senate.

South Carolina Democratic Senate nominee Jaime Harrison challenged incumbent Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham wins South Carolina Senate primary Republicans walk tightrope on police reform McConnell taps Tim Scott to assemble GOP police reform legislation MORE to a series of four debates on Wednesday after the two won their respective primaries in the Palmetto State. Tal Axelrod reports.

Cindy McCain said Tuesday that she was “disappointed” that Kentucky Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath used her late husband Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainReport that Bush won't support Trump reelection 'completely made up,' spokesman says Coronavirus Report: The Hill's Steve Clemons interviews Anne-Marie Slaughter The sad spectacle of Trump's enablers MORE’s image in a campaign clip. Justine Coleman reports.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

(Keep in mind these dates could change because of the outbreak.)

June 23:

Kentucky primaries

New York primaries

Virginia primaries

June 30:

Colorado primaries

Oklahoma primaries

Utah primaries

July 7:

New Jersey primaries

Delaware primaries

July 11:

Louisiana primaries

July 14:

Alabama Republican Senate primary runoff

Maine primaries

Aug. 4:

Arizona primaries

Kansas primaries

Michigan primaries

Missouri primaries

Washington primaries

Aug. 11:

Connecticut primaries

Minnesota primaries

Vermont primaries

Wisconsin primaries

Aug. 18:

Alaska primaries

Florida primaries

Wyoming primaries

Aug. 17-20:

Democratic National Convention

Aug. 24-27:

Republican National Convention

Sept. 1:

Massachusetts primaries

Sept. 8:

New Hampshire primaries

Rhode Island primaries

Sept. 15:

Delaware primaries

Sept. 29:

First presidential debate

Oct. 7:

Vice presidential debate

Oct. 15:

Second presidential debate

Oct. 22:

Third presidential debate