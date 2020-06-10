Rep. Massie called out by primary opponent for previous display of Confederate flag

A primary challenger of Rep. Thomas Massie Thomas Harold MassieHouse holds first-ever proxy votes during pandemic House GOP lawmaker breaks with party to back proxy voting House adopts historic rules changes to allow remote voting MORE (R-Ky.) is bringing attention to images of a Confederate flag flying on the GOP congressman’s home 14 years ago.

Todd McMurtry, who is challenging Massie in the June 23 Kentucky primary, has previously been criticized for posting racist tweets in the past.

“I have personally seen photographs of Congressman Massie flying the Confederate flag over his Kentucky home, so him attacking me as a racist is pretty ironic,” McMurty said in an interview with local radio station WVXU on Monday.

The images shared by the McMurty campaign are from Massie’s blog titled "Building a timberframe home from scratch." In the photos from 2006, a confederate flag is seen flying on the home in Garrison, Ky.

During the Civil War, the Confederacy consisted of southern slave-owning states. For many Americans, the Confederate flag represents racism the U.S. was founded on.

In demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, some activists have called for the removal of Confederate monuments in their cities.

In response to Floyd’s death and subsequent protests, Democrats proposed legislation that makes lynching a federal crime and repeals the doctrine that shields law enforcement from lawsuits, among other things.

Shannon Fabert, a Democrat running in the district, tweeted Wednesday asking Massie if he had removed the flag from his home.

“I expect you have not given your NO vote on the anti lynching bill, as well as your racially motivated comments on the protesters,” Fabert tweeted.

The Massie campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.