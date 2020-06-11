Stacey Abrams says she hasn't heard from Biden campaign about VP search

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams says she has not heard from Joe Biden Joe BidenJon Ossoff to challenge David Perdue after winning Georgia Democratic primary Floyd's brother urges Congress to take action Schumer blocks resolution opposing calls to defund police MORE’s presidential campaign as it starts its vetting process to pick a nominee for vice president.

“I have said many times that if called I will answer, but I have not received any calls,” Abrams, who rose to prominence when she narrowly lost Georgia’s gubernatorial race in 2018, said Wednesday night on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Stephen Tyrone ColbertChris Wallace to Colbert: US hasn't seen this level of unrest since 1968 Biden answers daughter's phone call, eats ice cream during interview with Colbert Biden to give virtual interview with Colbert on Thursday MORE.”

Abrams, also a former leader in the Georgia state House, has been frequently floated as a possible running mate for Biden, particularly as pressure ramps up for the former vice president to tap a woman of color as protests erupt across the nation against systemic racism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGraham challenger proposes four debates NYC Police Union head: Media portraying police 'as the enemy' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump's public standing sags after Floyd protests MORE (D-Calif.) is seen as a favorite to be Biden's running mate, and Rep. Val Demmings (D-Fla.) and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) are seen as other contenders. All three are African American.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenOvernight Health Care: WHO seeks to clarify widely criticized statement on asymptomatic spread | New study shows 60 percent of Roosevelt carrier crew have coronavirus antibodies | Senators seek probe into Trump administration's 'Project Airbridge' On The Money: Key Democrat accuses Labor chief of 'misleading' testimony | Warren urges bank regulator to scrap anti-redlining rule rewrite | Senators press IG to act to prevent nursing homes from seizing coronavirus checks The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan says there will be consequences from fraying US-China relations; WHO walks back claims on asymptomatic spread of virus MORE (D-Mass.) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) have also been cited as possible contenders to be Biden’s No. 2.

Biden has already vowed to select a woman as his running mate and has said he plans to roll out his pick by Aug. 1. But he’s received increased pressure to pick a woman of color, with activists saying he should note the role minority voters played in boosting his presidential campaign after early primary defeats and the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.

Abrams has waged a public campaign to cast herself as Biden’s best pick, bucking precedent from past cycles when possible running mate picks would avoid publicly discussing their chances of joining the presidential ticket.

“I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities,” Abrams said in April. “I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public and nonprofit sectors. I've spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America's place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Abrams explained Tuesday that she does not demur when asked if she would be an effective running mate because she must advocate for black women beyond herself.

“I know that when I’m asked the questions ‘Are you qualified? Can you do this?’ that I’m not just answering for myself. I’m being asked this question because I don’t look like what people usually look like when they are considered for these jobs," she said.

"And I’ve learned over the course of my life, starting out as a young black girl in Mississippi that if you don’t speak up for yourself, then people will take that as permission to underestimate you. But more importantly, it gives them permission to underestimate everyone who looks like you, everyone who reminds them of you,” she said.

“So for every young woman, every young girl, every person of color who has been told not to dream, my responsibility is not only to dream but to say it aloud and to be prepared to do the job if asked. And so, I don’t demur because I don’t know how.”