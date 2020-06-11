Koch-backed group launches ad campaign to support four vulnerable GOP senators

The political arm for the network of groups led by Charles Koch is putting more than $1 million behind new ads running in Texas, Montana, Georgia and North Carolina to support vulnerable GOP senators.

Americans for Prosperity is putting seven figures behind positive ads supporting Sens. John Cornyn John CornynSenate at logjam over changing 'qualified immunity' for police Minnesota AG Keith Ellison says racism is a bigger problem than police behavior; 21 states see uptick in cases amid efforts to reopen Senate GOP shifts on police reform MORE (R-Texas), Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Interior faces legal scrutiny for keeping controversial acting leaders in office | White House faces suit on order lifting endangered species protections | Lawmakers seek investigation of Park Police after clearing of protesters Overnight Energy: US Park Police say 'tear gas' statements were 'mistake' | Trump to reopen area off New England coast for fishing | Vulnerable Republicans embrace green issues The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump juggles three crises ahead of November election MORE (R-Mt.), David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisThe Hill's Campaign Report: It's primary night in Georgia Tillis unveils new 0,000 ad in North Carolina Senate race Senate Democratic campaign arm launches online hub ahead of November MORE (R-N.C.), praising their efforts to cut taxes and reduce regulations.

“Americans are resilient and capable of extraordinary things. As individuals and businesses across our country begin to rebuild and recover, we know that we can count on John Cornyn, Steve Daines, David Perdue, and Thom Tillis to continue their work to promote opportunity for all Americans,” AFP Action senior advisor Tim Phillips.

Tillis in North Carolina is among the most vulnerable Republicans seeking reelection in 2020 against Democrat Cal Cunningham. North Carolina is one of six core presidential battlegrounds that will determine who wins the White House in 2020.

Georgia is a traditionally red state that Democrats hope to turn blue in 2020. In addition to Perdue’s race, Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerJon Ossoff to challenge David Perdue after winning Georgia Democratic primary Candidates headed to runoffs in Georgia House race to replace Doug Collins Hillicon Valley: Georgia officials launch investigation after election day chaos | Senate report finds Chinese telecom groups operated in US without proper oversight MORE (R-Ga.) is seeking reelection. She faces a tough jungle primary against Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsJon Ossoff to challenge David Perdue after winning Georgia Democratic primary The Hill's Campaign Report: Bad polling data is piling up for Trump Candidates headed to runoffs in Georgia House race to replace Doug Collins MORE (R-Ga.) and several Democrats.

In Texas, Cornyn will find out next month who he will face in November. Democrats believe Texas will be a battleground in 2020, with polls showing President Trump Donald John TrumpFed chairman warns of 'long road' to recovery House panel again presses Pentagon leaders to testify on military's role in protests A 'sacred trust,' from George Marshall to Jim Mattis MORE running neck-and-neck. A Democrat has not won statewide in Texas since 1994, the longest such streak in the nation.

Montana is not a presidential battleground but Daines has pulled a tough challenger in Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockOvernight Energy: US Park Police say 'tear gas' statements were 'mistake' | Trump to reopen area off New England coast for fishing | Vulnerable Republicans embrace green issues Vulnerable Republicans embrace green issues in battle to save seats The Hill's Morning Report - DC preps for massive Saturday protest; Murkowski breaks with Trump MORE (D).

“With their leadership in the Senate, proven track records of reducing red tape and ensuring hardworking Americans keep more of what they earn, we will recover and come back stronger than ever,” Phillips said. “We urge the voters in these states to send these policy champions back to Washington."