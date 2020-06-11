The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden campaign goes on offensive against Facebook

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We're Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley.

Joe Biden Joe BidenJon Ossoff to challenge David Perdue after winning Georgia Democratic primary Floyd's brother urges Congress to take action Schumer blocks resolution opposing calls to defund police MORE’s campaign is going on the offensive. Their target: Facebook.

In an open letter to the social media site’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg Mark Elliot ZuckerbergHillicon Valley: Senators raise concerns over government surveillance of protests | Amazon pauses police use of its facial recognition tech | FBI warns hackers are targeting mobile banking apps Homeland Security Democrats urge Zuckerberg to act on 'dangerous' Trump posts Social media platforms genuinely need some form of government regulation MORE, the former vice president called on Facebook to "proactively stem the tide of false information" by fact-checking viral election-related information that appears on the site. He also asked that the website fact check political ads that run in the two-week period preceding the Nov. 3 presidential election. The campaign is also getting its supporters involved in the effort, asking them to sign on to a petition demanding changes to Facebook’s current hands-off approach to political information.

“With fewer than five months until the 2020 election, real changes to Facebook's policies for their platform and how they enforce them are necessary to protect against a repeat of the role that disinformation played in the 2016 election and that continues to threaten our democracy today,” campaign spokesperson Bill Russo said in a statement. “We are urging our supporters to make their voices heard in this call for change.”

The offensive from the Biden campaign comes amid a larger debate over the role social media platforms play in the country’s political and social discourse. Democrats and civil rights leaders say that companies, including Facebook, have a duty to prevent, or at least stymie, the spread of false or hateful information. Already, some sites have taken steps to push back against misinformation. Twitter, for example, moved last month to pin fact-checking notifications to two of President Trump Donald John TrumpFed chairman warns of 'long road' to recovery House panel again presses Pentagon leaders to testify on military's role in protests A 'sacred trust,' from George Marshall to Jim Mattis MORE’s tweets about voter fraud.

Conservatives seized on Twitter’s actions as evidence that social media companies operate with political agendas that favor Democrats.

Facebook responded to Biden’s demands on Thursday, saying that if people want more oversight of the information posted on its website, it is up to lawmakers — not political campaigns — to pass new rules and regulations.

"Just as they have done with broadcast networks — where the US government prohibits rejecting politicians’ campaign ads — the people’s elected representatives should set the rules, and we will follow them," the company wrote. "There is an election coming in November and we will protect political speech, even when we strongly disagree with it.”

President Trump is preparing to return to the campaign trail after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. He’s set to attend a fundraiser in Dallas on Thursday and will hold his first rally since March 2 in Tulsa, Okla., on June 19. The return to campaigning comes as Trump has seen his poll numbers dive in recent weeks amid criticism over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak and, more recently, the widespread protests over police brutality and racial injustice. The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Brett Samuels report.

Stacey Abrams, the 2018 nominee for Georgia governor who is seen as a prospective vice presidential pick for Biden, said she hasn’t heard from the Democratic nominee’s campaign as it begins to vet potential running mates. “I have said many times that if called I will answer, but I have not received any calls,” Abrams said Wednesday night on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Stephen Tyrone ColbertChris Wallace to Colbert: US hasn't seen this level of unrest since 1968 Biden answers daughter's phone call, eats ice cream during interview with Colbert Biden to give virtual interview with Colbert on Thursday MORE.” The Hill’s Tal Axelrod reports.

Another potential VP pick, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGraham challenger proposes four debates NYC Police Union head: Media portraying police 'as the enemy' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump's public standing sags after Floyd protests MORE (D-Calif.), has found herself walking a fine line in the debate over police reform. As many advocates and lawmakers get behind calls to defund police departments, Harris has sought to clarify what that actually means, framing it as a conversation about how local resources are allocated among various priorities. How she handles the issue could make or break her chances of joining Biden on the ticket in November. The Hill’s Alex Bolton reports.

The executive committee of the Republican National Committee (RNC) voted unanimously on Wednesday to scale back its national convention in Charlotte, N.C., and move President Trump’s acceptance speech and other high-profile events to a new location, The Hill’s Justine Coleman reports. The decision comes after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said that Republicans would likely not be able to hold a full-scale convention in Charlotte, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The GOP has yet to formally announce a new location for the gathering, though people familiar with the discussions say that Jacksonville, Fla., is currently the top contender.





Edward Larson: “The case for Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenOvernight Health Care: WHO seeks to clarify widely criticized statement on asymptomatic spread | New study shows 60 percent of Roosevelt carrier crew have coronavirus antibodies | Senators seek probe into Trump administration's 'Project Airbridge' On The Money: Key Democrat accuses Labor chief of 'misleading' testimony | Warren urges bank regulator to scrap anti-redlining rule rewrite | Senators press IG to act to prevent nursing homes from seizing coronavirus checks The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan says there will be consequences from fraying US-China relations; WHO walks back claims on asymptomatic spread of virus MORE”

Jon Ossoff, the 33-year-old investigative journalist whose unsuccessful 2017 House bid captured national attention, won the Democratic Senate primary in Georgia on Wednesday after a voting process marked by chaos and confusion. Ossoff needed to clear 50 percent of the vote to win the nomination outright and avoid a runoff — no easy task considering that he faced a half-dozen opponents, including two well-funded candidates. Even as late as Wednesday afternoon, Ossoff declined to say whether an outright victory was within reach, because votes were still being tallied. With the nomination shored up, he’s set to face off against Sen. David Perdue (R) in November. The Hill’s Max Greenwood reports.

Voting reform advocates are warning the chaos seen during Georgia's primary elections on Tuesday portends widespread problems in November if federal measures are not taken to expand mail-in voting and address other election challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Maggie Miller reports.

ECONOMIST/YOUGOV – NATIONAL

Biden: 49% (+2)

Trump: 41% (+1)

CYGNAL – FLORIDA PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 47%

Trump: 43.8%

(Keep in mind these dates could change because of the outbreak.)

June 23:

Kentucky primaries

New York primaries

Virginia primaries

Mississippi primary runoffs

North Carolina primary runoffs

South Carolina primary runoffs

June 30:

Colorado primaries

Oklahoma primaries

Utah primaries

July 7:

New Jersey primaries

Delaware primaries

July 11:

Louisiana primaries

July 14:

Alabama primary runoffs

Texas primary runoffs

Maine primaries

Aug. 4:

Arizona primaries

Kansas primaries

Michigan primaries

Missouri primaries

Washington primaries

Aug. 11:

Connecticut primaries

Minnesota primaries

Vermont primaries

Wisconsin primaries

Georgia primary runoffs

Aug. 18:

Alaska primaries

Florida primaries

Wyoming primaries

Aug. 17-20:

Democratic National Convention

Aug. 24-27:

Republican National Convention

Sept. 1:

Massachusetts primaries

Sept. 8:

New Hampshire primaries

Rhode Island primaries

Sept. 15:

Delaware primaries

Sept. 29:

First presidential debate

Oct. 7:

Vice presidential debate

Oct. 15:

Second presidential debate

Oct. 22:

Third presidential debate