Georgia Rep. David Scott wins primary, avoiding runoff after final tally

Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.) clinched the Democratic nomination in Georgia's 13th District, avoiding a runoff after a final tally of votes.

The Associated Press initially made a call that Scott would be headed to a runoff but it later declared the race too close to call.

Scott ultimately pushed past the 50 percent mark needed to avoid a runoff on Thursday, with 51.4 percent of the vote, prevailing over state Rep. Keisha Waites (D), who got 27 percent of the vote, and two other Democrats who split the rest.

Scott, a nine-term Congress member, is set to square off against Republican Becky Hites, a small-business owner, in November. Hites won the GOP primary with nearly 68 percent of the vote.

Scott won reelection to the Atlanta-area seat by more than 53 points two years ago.