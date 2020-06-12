Biden not using Bloomberg-tied ad agency in campaign: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHillicon Valley: Biden calls on Facebook to change political speech rules | Dems demand hearings after Georgia election chaos | Microsoft stops selling facial recognition tech to police Trump finalizing executive order calling on police to use 'force with compassion' The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden campaign goes on offensive against Facebook MORE's presidential campaign will not be using the services of an ad and tech group connected to former 2020 Democratic primary contender Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergEngel scrambles to fend off primary challenge from left It's as if a Trump operative infiltrated the Democratic primary process Liberals embrace super PACs they once shunned MORE's campaign, according to a new report.

Axios reported on Friday that the Biden campaign would not be utilizing Hawkfish, which was founded by Bloomberg last spring ahead of his presidential run, as the presumptive Democratic nominee's digital platform prepares to face off against President Trump's established digital campaign ahead of November.

Bloomberg paid Hawkfish $69 million to work on his presidential bid, which was centered on the Super Tuesday contests.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday that a number of tech experts and progressives within the party voiced opposition to using Hawkfish in Biden's presidential bid given its ties to Bloomberg and record in his ill-fated campaign.

Bloomberg is looking to play a role in Democratic efforts to unseat Trump. The Times reported that he invested another $35 million into Hawkfish.

Trump's campaign has been pouring money into his digital operation throughout his presidency. Trump Victory, a joint effort between the campaign and the Republican National Committee, said in April it had reached 17 million voters in less than a month and recruited over 276,000 new volunteers since adjusting to an all-virtual campaign on March 13.

Biden's campaign has invested heavily in its digital operation as well, launching a number of ads hitting Trump in key battleground states including Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Additionally, the campaign announced a number of new digital hires last month.