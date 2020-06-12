Biden calls for action on gun violence on 4th anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenHillicon Valley: Biden calls on Facebook to change political speech rules | Dems demand hearings after Georgia election chaos | Microsoft stops selling facial recognition tech to police Trump finalizing executive order calling on police to use 'force with compassion' The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden campaign goes on offensive against Facebook MORE on Friday called for action to combat gun violence while marking the fourth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla.

"Sadly, all these years later, terrorism, mass shootings, and hate crimes continue to rip apart our American communities," Biden said in a statement on Friday.

"Our places of worship have been attacked, Hispanics have been targeted in places like El Paso, the death toll from mass shootings continues to mount, and LGBTQ+ people, particularly transgender women of color, are disproportionately targeted by violence," he added.

The former vice president went on to hit what he called "inaction" from Republicans on the issue, saying it was "unacceptable."

Forty-nine people died and dozens more were wounded in the shooting at the gay downtown Orlando nightclub during Pride Month in 2016. The gunman died in a shootout with police.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump on collision course with Congress over bases with Confederate names Black lawmakers unveil bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol Pelosi: Georgia primary 'disgrace' could preview an election debacle in November MORE (D-Calif.) also marked the four-year anniversary of the shooting on Friday by renewing her call to pass increased gun control measures in the Senate.

She noted that the House passed the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and the Enhanced Background Checks Act in early 2019, though the Senate has not voted on the legislation.

“As we take time to remember those we’ve lost, we must never back away from our mission to safeguard our communities and end the horrors of gun violence once and for all," Pelosi said.