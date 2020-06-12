Republican Dan Rodimer wins Nevada House primary, will challenge Rep. Susie Lee

Nevada Republican Dan Rodimer has won the party's primary in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District and will challenge Rep. Susie Lee Suzanne (Susie) Kelley LeeMORE (D) this November.

Rodimer, an attorney and former professional wrestler, won with roughly 46 percent of the vote with nearly 94 percent of precincts reporting, according to an Associated Press count announced Friday. He defeated his nearest primary opponent by more than 15 percentage points.

Lee, who represents the area south of Las Vegas, won her first term in 2018 by about 9 points.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as “lean Democratic.”