Trump campaign manager says 300,000 tickets registered for upcoming rally

Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate advances public lands bill in late-night vote Warren, Democrats urge Trump to back down from veto threat over changing Confederate-named bases Esper orders 'After Action Review' of National Guard's role in protests MORE’s campaign manager, said 300,000 tickets have been registered for the campaign's upcoming rally in Tulsa, Okla.

Parscale said the event is going to be “epic” and that the campaign is “Looking at a 2nd event in town to get more people to be w/@realDonaldTrump.”

Correction now 300,000! Going to be epic! https://t.co/36wBjA7duT — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The figures indicate the Trump faithful are not particularly concerned about the risks of contracting the coronavirus at rallies, which are famously packed and raucous.

The rally was originally scheduled for June 19, but was later rescheduled to the 20th due to it conflicting with the Juneteenth holiday. It is Trump’s first public foray back onto the campaign trail. It will be followed by gatherings in North Carolina, Arizona and Florida.

Trump is known to be eager to get back out in front of his supporters, though public health experts have warned that mass gatherings can be dangerous in spreading the virus.

The Trump campaign is working to protect itself from legal liability of people at the rally do come down with the virus, including a disclaimer on the page for guests to sign up for free tickets to the Tulsa event.

ADVERTISEMENT

"By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present," the statement reads.

"By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury."

Updated 11:46 p.m.