Tulsa newspaper: 'Wrong time,' 'wrong place' for Trump rally

The Tulsa World editorial board is calling for President Trump Donald John TrumpRon Perlman, Matt Gaetz get into back-and-forth on Twitter The NYT and the Cotton op-ed: Opinion or party line? Robert Gates joins calls for Army bases named after Confederate leaders to be renamed MORE to reconsider hosting a campaign rally in the city later this week, asserting that the coronavirus pandemic still poses a serious health challenge.

"We don’t know why he chose Tulsa, but we can’t see any way that his visit will be good for the city," the board wrote on Monday. "There is no treatment for COVID-19 and no vaccine. It will be our health care system that will have to deal with whatever effects follow."